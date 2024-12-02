AT&T’s new Internet Backup will keep you online when fiber goes down

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T has announced its new Internet Backup feature, rolling out next week to fiber customers.

The feature uses AT&T’s wireless network to keep eligible fiber users online during outages

Customers won’t need any extra hardware or pay additional fees to use the backup service.

AT&T is set to launch a new feature that aims to eliminate internet downtime for its Fiber customers. This feature, called Internet Backup, will allow AT&T Fiber customers with an eligible AT&T unlimited postpaid wireless plan to stay connected to the Internet even during fiber network disruptions.

Starting next week, AT&T will roll out this feature to customers using its AT&T BGW320 gateways. If there’s ever a disruption in your fiber connection, Internet Backup seamlessly switches to AT&T’s wireless network. Once your fiber is back up, your home Internet should automatically switch back to fiber — no need to fiddle with settings or call customer service.

To activate Internet Backup, customers will receive a notification via the Smart Home Manager app when their gateway is updated. The app will then guide them through the activation process, which should take just a few taps on their smartphone. From there, the backup will kick in whenever it’s needed, as long as their phone is within range of the gateway.

Earlier this year, T-Mobile also introduced a similar service called the Home Internet Backup plan. However, T-Mobile’s version is a paid add-on for customers with traditional ISPs like Xfinity. In contrast, AT&T’s approach simply uses its fiber and wireless services together to offer customers a more seamless connectivity solution.

Erin Scarborough, Senior Vice President, Product Management at AT&T, emphasized the customer-centric design of the service, stating that it leverages existing devices and plans to provide a valuable benefit without any extra fees or the need for new equipment.

Notably, nearly 40% of AT&T Fiber households also subscribe to the company’s wireless services, and the company will surely be hoping that number jumps up due to this added convenience.

