T-Mobile's new 5G backup plan can save you from internet downtime

TL;DR T-Mobile is launching a new Home Internet Backup plan aimed at users who experience frequent outages.

The plan offers 130GB of 5G data per month and a 5G gateway for $30/month.

The plan will be available from June 6 at T-Mobile stores and the company’s website.

T-Mobile is launching a new service called the Home Internet Backup plan, which aims to keep customers online during internet outages. It is available to anyone, regardless of whether they are current T-Mobile customers, and is intended for users of traditional ISPs such as Xfinity. When an outage occurs, users can switch to T-Mobile’s 5G network to stay connected.

According to a CivicScience study cited by T-Mobile, nearly 20% of U.S. internet users report experiencing outages a few times each month. T-Mobile presents this backup plan as a solution for those unexpected downtimes.

The plan comes with 130GB of monthly 5G data and a 5G gateway.

T-Mobile claims this is enough data to keep the average household connected for up to seven days, though heavy internet users might disagree. The plan costs $30/month with AutoPay ($20/month for eligible T-Mobile voice line customers). Setup is touted as quick and easy, taking only 15 minutes.

A potential limitation of the plan is that after the 130GB data cap, your speeds will crawl to a near halt at 600kbps. Plus, a $35 device connection charge lurks as an added expense.

For some, shelling out $30 a month for a few hours of backup internet might seem excessive, especially when smartphone hotspots can serve a similar purpose. However, the plan could be a lifesaver for those who experience frequent or prolonged outages, rely on multiple devices, or simply can’t afford to be offline. The dedicated 5G gateway should also offer broader coverage and potentially better performance than a smartphone hotspot.

Previously, T-Mobile introduced a similar service for businesses, the ‘Business Internet Backup‘ plan, which is also priced at $30 per month but is limited to seven days of use per month. The Home Internet Backup plan appears to lack this specific limitation.

The Home Internet Backup plan will be available in T-Mobile stores and online at the company’s website starting June 6.

