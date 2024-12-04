AT&T’s 5G upgrades promise lower costs, but will those savings reach you?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR In a recent analyst event, AT&T shared its vision for the future, focusing on faster and more efficient connectivity.

The company plans to expand its midband 5G to over 300 million people by 2026 and reach 50 million locations with its fiber network by 2029.

AT&T is also simplifying its operations, using cloud-native systems and AI to cut data delivery costs and improve efficiency.

AT&T is gearing up for some major changes, and if you’re a fan of faster and more reliable internet (hah, who isn’t), there’s plenty to be excited about. At its recent analyst event, the telecom giant laid out a roadmap for how it’s expanding 5G coverage, simplifying its network operations, and even bringing AI into the mix — all with an eye toward making everything run smoother and cheaper. (h/t: Light Reading)

One of AT&T’s big priorities is growing its midband 5G network, which is the sweet spot for faster speeds and broader coverage. The company says it’s on track to reach 270 million people by the end of 2024 and will push that number past 300 million by the end of 2026.

That’s a lot of ground to cover, and much of the heavy lifting comes thanks to a $14 billion deal with Ericsson to upgrade its RAN (radio access network). Fiber internet is another big focus for AT&T, with a goal to connect over 50 million locations by 2029. The company sees a lot of potential in areas where it can offer both fiber and wireless services.

A smarter, leaner network AT&T isn’t just expanding; it’s simplifying. The company is collapsing several different mobility core systems — things like 4G, IoT, and enterprise services — into a single, cloud-native core running on Microsoft’s Azure platform. According to CTO Jeremy Legg, this setup is more efficient and will eventually cut the cost of delivering each terabyte of data on its backbone network by 70%. On the wireless side, a similar shift to cloud computing could slash costs per gigabyte by 50%.

These changes mean AT&T can handle more data without driving up costs, which is especially important as people stream in 4K, dive into online gaming, and dabble in virtual reality. The company is still figuring out exactly when and how it’ll hit those cost-cutting targets, but hopefully, it can pass some of those savings on to the consumers.

AI is set to play a pivotal role in AT&T’s future operations. Legg pointed to the company’s use of AI to optimize fiber installation logistics and hinted at plans to host AI computing functions within its central offices. However, he acknowledged that power demands for AI processing present a significant challenge.

So, what does all this mean for you? Hopefully, it means faster internet, better cell service, and maybe even lower bills in the future.

