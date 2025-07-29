Are you looking for a portable monitor? This 15.6-inch ASUS ZenScreen is on sale!

I can tell you first-hand that having a second monitor takes your productivity to the next level. The thing is, full monitors are meant to be stationary. What about us digital nomads? Portable monitors are becoming more common, but they can still be a bit expensive. You need to find ways to save, and today we came across a nice deal on the ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor (MB16ACE). Buy the ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor MB16ACE for $169.99 ($29.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. We’re not sure how long the offer will stick around.

ASUS isn’t quite at the level of the big brands, but it is highly respected and known for its quality products in the PC business. It is especially popular in the portable monitor market, and the ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor (MB16ACE) is an excellent option for those who want both quality and value, especially at today’s discounted price of $169.99.

Those looking for added peace of mind will love this one, as it also comes backed by a three-year ASUS warranty. This is almost unheard of in the tech industry. Additionally, it is tested to withstand bumps, as well as drops from a desk or table. This model also went through 5-500Hz vibration tests.

It’s a rugged product, so it’s surprising to see that its design is very sleek and elegant. It will look great in any office, meeting, or wherever you take it. It measures only 8mm in thickness and weighs a mere 710g. You can easily carry it in any backpack or even a laptop bag.

In terms of the display, you’ll enjoy a pretty large 15.6-inch IPS screen with a Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080). It features a 60Hz refresh rate, which isn’t amazing, but it is pretty good. If you want a smoother refresh rate, the MB16AHG model has a 144Hz refresh rate, and it is only $9.01 more.

You can connect the ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor (MB16ACE) to your laptop via USB-C for both video and power. While convenient, this does raise a bit of a concern for some. You will need a laptop that supports both video and power output through USB-C. Most modern laptops can handle it, but you should double-check to make sure. I also wish it supported HDMI, but some sacrifices must be made to keep this display so portable.

A very convenient foldable stand is included. It also works as a cover when not in use, keeping the screen protected at all times. It’s actually a pretty cool stand that folds origami-style. It works in both portrait and landscape orientation.

The ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor (MB16ACE) will be a great addition to your mobile computing setup. Go catch this deal before the sale ends!

