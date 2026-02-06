Deal: The ASUS ZenScreen 22-inch Portable Monitor is cheaper than ever!

Using a second monitor will significantly improve your productivity, but digital nomads can’t settle for a regular desktop one. A portable monitor is better suited to mobile lifestyles, and this one isn’t your typical one. The ASUS ZenScreen 22-inch Portable Monitor is large, in charge, and thanks to today’s deal, at a very accessible price. Buy the ASUS ZenScreen 22-inch Portable Monitor for just $221.39 ($107.61 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a “limited time deal”, so we’re not sure how long the offer will stick around.

Portable monitors are usually smaller than regular desktop monitors. The bigger ones are generally about 16 inches, but this one takes things to the next level by increasing the display size up to 22 inches (21.5 viewable).

Size aside, it’s a pretty nice monitor for the size and price. The IPS panel features a matte finish to reduce reflections. It also gets a Full HD resolution and a pretty smooth 100Hz refresh rate. While nothing impressive, the built-in audio is pretty nice for a portable monitor. It has a 2.1-channel speaker system with a subwoofer.

You’ll even get a C-clamp arm if you want to use the monitor on a desk. When on the go, you can take advantage of the adjustable built-in stand. It also gets a nice set of ports. These include a power port, a USB-C connection, an HDMI input, and a 3.5mm headset jack. By the way, the USB-C connection offers 60W power delivery, so you can use it to charge connected devices.

Pretty nice, right? And for just a bit over $221, the ASUS ZenScreen 22-inch Portable Monitor is quite a deal. Get it while it’s hot! I am actually considering buying one myself.

