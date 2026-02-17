Deal: ASUS ZenScreen MQ16AHE portable monitor hits record-low price

Portable monitors are gaining popularity. There are many out there, but this one is especially nice if you’re more of a creative professional. The ASUS ZenScreen 16” OLED (MQ16AHE) portable monitor has great image quality, and right now, you can save $80 on it. Buy the ASUS ZenScreen 16” OLED MQ16AHE portable monitor for $249 ($80 off)

This offer comes from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. It’s a record-low price, so the item has never been cheaper than today.

Portable monitors are a dime a dozen, but this one is especially nice if you care for image quality. It has an OLED screen, so you know the colors will look vibrant, and the blacks will be as deep as you’d expect from OLED. The panel can also showcase 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. This means it has great color accuracy, making it a great tool for creative work.

Other specs are just as nice. The display measures 15.6 inches and features Full HD resolution. It also has a super-fast 1ms response time and HDR 10 support.

For connectivity, you can use either the Mini HDMI port or the on-board USB-C port. There’s also a built-in stand that can rotate 360 degrees, giving you plenty of flexibility.

Want in on this deal? Again, this is a record-low price, so it’s the best day to go for this high-quality portable screen. Get yours while you can!

