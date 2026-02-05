Search results for

Double your productivity on the cheap with this ASUS portable monitor deal!

When it comes to monitors, two is definitely better than one!
By

43 minutes ago

Person in suit carrying ASUS ZenScreen 16 Inch Portable Monitor (MB16AHV)
ASUS

When it comes to productivity, more screen real estate definitely makes a difference. Working on a single screen is no longer an option for me, even when on the go. If you feel the same and want a portable monitor that won’t break the bank, the ASUS ZenScreen 16-Inch Portable Monitor is on sale for just $119!

Buy the ASUS ZenScreen 16-Inch Portable Monitor for just $119 ($30 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a “limited time deal”, so make sure to sign up for the offer before it goes away!

ASUS is a well-recognized brand with a large following, so there’s no denying that getting this portable monitor offers some peace of mind.

I personally use an iPad as my portable second monitor, but you don’t need a full tablet to get the same experience. The ASUS ZenScreen 16-Inch Portable Monitor will accomplish the same at a fraction of the price, and it might even offer a better experience.

This is a pretty nice screen, offering a 15.6-inch panel. That’s pretty sizeable! It’s a pretty nice display, too. You’ll get a Full HD resolution on an IPS anti-glare screen. It even has a blue light filter for eye protection.

I happen to love the design. The screen touts a helpful stand, which is great for use anywhere. There’s also a 1/4-inch thread that lets you mount it on any tripod. The unit also looks really nice and professional, and carrying it will be a breeze, as it measures only 10.5mm thick and weighs a mere 0.9kg.

Get this monitor while it is cheap! The offer might not last very long.

