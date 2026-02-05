Double your productivity on the cheap with this ASUS portable monitor deal!

When it comes to productivity, more screen real estate definitely makes a difference. Working on a single screen is no longer an option for me, even when on the go. If you feel the same and want a portable monitor that won’t break the bank, the ASUS ZenScreen 16-Inch Portable Monitor is on sale for just $119! Buy the ASUS ZenScreen 16-Inch Portable Monitor for just $119 ($30 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a “limited time deal”, so make sure to sign up for the offer before it goes away!

ASUS is a well-recognized brand with a large following, so there’s no denying that getting this portable monitor offers some peace of mind.

I personally use an iPad as my portable second monitor, but you don’t need a full tablet to get the same experience. The ASUS ZenScreen 16-Inch Portable Monitor will accomplish the same at a fraction of the price, and it might even offer a better experience.

This is a pretty nice screen, offering a 15.6-inch panel. That’s pretty sizeable! It’s a pretty nice display, too. You’ll get a Full HD resolution on an IPS anti-glare screen. It even has a blue light filter for eye protection.

I happen to love the design. The screen touts a helpful stand, which is great for use anywhere. There’s also a 1/4-inch thread that lets you mount it on any tripod. The unit also looks really nice and professional, and carrying it will be a breeze, as it measures only 10.5mm thick and weighs a mere 0.9kg.

Get this monitor while it is cheap! The offer might not last very long.

Follow