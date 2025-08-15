ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra is getting Android 16 beta

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 16 beta is now available for the ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra.

The beta update is available for all Zenfone 12 Ultra units, regardless of region.

Once you install the update, there is no easy option to roll back to Android 15.

Now that stable Android 16 has been released, we expect many OEMs to release their custom Android skins. Samsung has already kicked off its One UI 8 beta for devices such as the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24, while some others, including OnePlus, have announced a closed beta rollout. ASUS is joining that roster and kicking off its own Android 16 beta.

ASUS recently announced via a post on X that it is starting the Android 16 beta program for its latest flagship, the Zenfone 12 Ultra. Enlisting your device in the beta is simple, and users can head to Settings > System > System update on their devices, where they can tap the gear icon and then select “Enroll in Android preview program.”

After this step, you will be required to sign up for an ASUS account and fill out an application form.

ASUS doesn’t specify the timelines of the final release and has yet to announce similar Android beta programs for other Zenfone models from previous years. Notably, the Android 15 beta was initially extended to the Zenfone 11 Ultra last year, but the Zenfone 10 was added a month later. So we can hope for older models to be added in the coming months.

However, if you plan to go ahead with enrolling for the beta update, know that there is no going back. In a separate community post, ASUS notes that there is no way to roll back to Android 15 (without completely wiping the phone and freshly installing the firmware), and users will have to endure any bugs and stability issues until the final Android 16 release.

The announcement also lacks any details about any new features added on top of stock Android. We don’t expect the list to be long anyway, as ASUS runs a near-stock UI with minimal additions, such as extra lock screen and always-on display customization features. Meanwhile, ASUS’ other smartphone branch, the ROG Phone, runs a different UI and typically receives Android beta programs a few months after the Zenfone series.

