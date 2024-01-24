ASUS Zenfone 11 appears on Google Play Console with Snapdragon mystery

91 Mobiles

TL;DR The Zenfone 11 has appeared on the Google Play Console.

The listing creates confusion about its chipset.

The phone could come with 16GB RAM, an FHD+ display resolution, and Android 14.

Last year, we heard rumors about ASUS possibly shuttering the Zenfone division. However, the company vehemently denied the report and said it’s firmly committed to both the Zenfone and ROG smartphone lineups.

It looks like the company is now on track to launch the Zenfone 11, a successor to the Zenfone 10. The phone was spotted on the Google Play Console by folks over at 91Mobiles. It looks (see image above) very similar to the previous model but features a centered selfie camera this time around.

The listing confirms that the Zenfone 11 features an octa-core Qualcomm SM8650 CPU, which is the internal codename for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. However, the GPU mentioned in the listing is not the Adreno 750 that resides in the latest flagship chip but the Adreno 830, which is expected on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

It’s hard to tell why there’s a discrepancy in the listing. It would only make sense for ASUS to opt for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for this year’s flagship instead of the next-gen Qualcomm SoC. Maybe the listing got it wrong, or maybe ASUS plans to launch the Zenfone 11 only after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 goes official. It’s hard to tell at this point.

The listing also shows that the Zenfone 11 will get 16GB of RAM and Android 14 on board. The screen resolution might remain unchanged compared to the Zenfone 10 at 2,400 x 1,080 (FHD+).

Meanwhile, ASUS also seems to be working on a device named the Zenfone 11 Ultra. We spotted a Bluetooth SIG listing for the phone in December, but the filing did not hint at any details beyond the model number, Bluetooth 5.4 support, and a possible Qualcomm silicon.

