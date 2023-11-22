ASUS Zenfone 11 wishlist: All the features I want to see

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The ASUS Zenfone 10 stands out as one of the most compact flagship-level phones on the market, and there’s a lot to like about the series. Of course, nothing is perfect. Although its successor is likely still far from release, it’s fun to speculate about what ASUS could do differently. With that in mind, here is my wishlist for the ASUS Zenfone 11.

A new design

The ASUS Zenfone has stuck to the same body for two years now, aside from really minor changes like adding a metallic ring around the camera sensors. I hope they do more for the ASUS Zenfone 11. I’d like to see it maintain the same general size and shape, but I believe there is room for improvement on the back.

The current design features two oversized cameras stacked on top of each other and a plastic rear. It would be desirable if ASUS introduced a true glass back and a configuration that includes a telephoto camera.

How plausible is it that ASUS would completely revamp its design? That’s harder to say. ASUS faces challenges in the smartphone arena, which could lead it down two very different potential paths: either keeping things reserved to cut costs or going all out with significant changes to see if they can make a more substantial impact. Here’s hoping it’s the latter.

The camera could use an upgrade

The Zenfone 10 doesn’t have a bad camera, to be fair. We found that it captures solid shots in good lighting conditions, and even low-light shots produce a decent amount of detail as long as you minimize movement. Additionally, it boasts a six-axis gimbal stabilizer system that performs well in 4K, although, at resolutions like 1080p, it may not match up to devices like the Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 8. Nevertheless, two aspects hinder the Zenfone 10 from becoming one of the best camera phones.

Firstly, images can appear oversharpened, and there are occasional side effects of object segmentation processing in HDR-heavy environments. This could be easily addressed through either sensor improvements or optimizations to the software.

The second factor is the reliance on software upscaling for its 4x to 8x zoom capability. Not only does this method take a while to process, but the level of detail isn’t particularly impressive. It’s time for ASUS to consider adopting a telephoto lens with the Zenfone 11. This move would significantly enhance its zoom capabilities and position it better to compete with other flagship smartphones out there.

Better thermals

While the ASUS Zenfone 10 doesn’t exhibit overheating issues in everyday use, it can become uncomfortably warm during demanding tasks such as gaming, as we witnessed in our Zenfone 10 review. Some of this is challenging to prevent, given the current design, as compact phones often struggle with heat management.

However, the Galaxy S23 experiences no issues with thermal management, despite being very similar in size and weight. I would appreciate seeing the ASUS Zenfone 11 handle heat more effectively, even if that entails slightly increasing its profile to something more in line with the Galaxy S23.

The US market shouldn’t be an afterthought

The ASUS Zenfone 10 was launched on June 29, 2023, in Europe and parts of Asia, with availability shortly thereafter. However, the United States began pre-orders much later, on August 22, and didn’t commence shipping until mid-September.

Much of this delay is attributed to the fact that the US uses different bands for its 5G and LTE networks, which may not align seamlessly with the international version. Despite this, the US market presents significant potential for ASUS, lacking serious competitors outside of Apple, Samsung, and, to a lesser extent, Google and Motorola.

For the Zenfone 11 to make a substantial impact, ASUS needs to up its launch game significantly. A universal release in North America and Europe would be a positive step. Moreover, securing partnerships with carriers like Verizon could further enhance its market penetration and success.

Improved software commitment

Currently, Google holds the crown for long-term software support, providing seven years of OS updates on its Pixel 8. Samsung, while not quite as generous, comes close with four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. In contrast, the ASUS Zenfone 10 follows a more modest update policy, offering just two major OS updates and four years of security updates.

Considering the Zenfone 10’s capable hardware, which is more than sufficient for extended use, extending the OS commitment by another year or two would have been beneficial. ASUS, not as established or renowned in the mobile space, faces challenges in consumer confidence due to its limited update commitment. Aiming for a software update policy similar to Samsung with the ASUS Zenfone 11 would significantly contribute to building trust among consumers.

Will there be an ASUS Zenfone 11?

ASUS Zenfone 10 – June 29, 2023

– June 29, 2023 ASUS Zenfone 9 – July 28, 2022

– July 28, 2022 ASUS Zenfone 8 – May 12, 2021

– May 12, 2021 ASUS Zenfone 7 – Sep 1, 2020 The ASUS Zenfone series has been around since 2014, making it a well-known staple in the Android world, even if it’s never been as popular as phones from Samsung, Apple, or even Google.

Despite a debunked rumor claiming ASUS was throwing in the towel on the Zenfone, it turns out we have nothing to fear. ASUS has since issued a press release making it clear they aren’t backing down just yet. So yes, an ASUS Zenfone 11 is pretty much inevitable. That said, the Zenfone series is still very much in danger unless it starts performing better.

Typically, the ASUS Zenfone arrives in the summer every year and there’s no reason to believe the Zenfone 11 release date will be any different. Judging by the company’s history, we’d imagine a release sometime between late June and mid-September of 2024.

Should you wait for the ASUS Zenfone 11?

Honestly, we wouldn’t wait for the Zenfone 11 considering it’s still at least a year off. As we mentioned earlier, the Zenfone 10 just recently arrived in the United States and still has plenty of life left. It has great specs, an affordable price tag, and a compact design. While we’d like to see improvements like a better camera in its successor, the current Zenfone is still an excellent device.

