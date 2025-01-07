ASUS' two-screened laptop is back and better than ever

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Zenbook Duo (2025) is a lighter, more powerful upgrade to last year’s two-screened laptop.

The laptop-like design has two 3K 120hz OLED screens, plus a removable magnetic keyboard.

It features a Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (Series 2), plus up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

Last year’s ASUS Zenbook Duo was a real showstopper, with a two-screen design that really impressed us at CES 2024. The company has now revealed an updated version at CES 2025, and it looks to be another great device for productivity.

On the surface, not much has changed. It still packs two 14-inch screens in a foldable, laptop-like form-factor. Those screens are small, but the 3K 120hz OLED panels should be very impressive. The removable magnetic keyboard sits between the two screens when closed, with a super thin profile and low weight.

The biggest upgrade is the new second-gen Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, complete with Intel Arc graphics and a low-power NPU for enhanced AI capabilities. At last year’s CES, we found the angles and stability of the screens to be a bit lacking, so our team on the ground will check whether or not this has been improved as soon as it’s on display.

Apart from that, it’s very fully-featured, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, one USB-A port, and a headphone jack. We still don’t have pricing information on the updated model, but its predecessor started at $1,500, which is surprisingly affordable considering the novel form factor.

ASUS also announced an updated Zenbook A14, which is now the lightest Copilot Plus PC on the market at less than 1kg (roughly 2lbs). The Snapdragon X Elite processor combined with a 70Wh battery can last for days without charging, making it the ideal travel companion for many.

