Mark your calendar: The ROG Xbox Ally release date just leaked

TL;DR The release date of the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X will reportedly be October 16.

The date comes from a leak focused on Europe, but other regions may follow suit.

Xbox is expected to show off the handhelds and begin pre-sales during its Gamescom showcase on August 20.

Xbox’s upcoming handhelds have been making waves since rumors about them began, but one key detail has remained elusive until now. A new report claims the official release date of the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X will be on October 16.

According to Dealabs, that date applies to the European market. It’s unclear if other regions like the US will follow the same schedule, but it wouldn’t be surprising. Xbox is expected to confirm the release date during its Gamescom showcase on August 20, with pre-sales expected to open the same day.

The handhelds, which ASUS builds in collaboration with Xbox, are expected to be demonstrated during a live presentation at the computer and video games event in Cologne. Visitors to the show will also be able to try them out in person.

As we heard last month, the Xbox Ally is expected to be priced at €599 in Europe, while the Ally X comes in at €899. That’s in line with existing ROG Ally pricing, suggesting we might see a US launch at around $649 and $799, though nothing official has been announced yet.

The leak also points to a broad retail rollout. In Europe, the consoles are expected to be available from major outlets like Amazon, Micromania, and Boulanger — not just Microsoft’s own store. That should make them easier to get hold of than some recent limited-edition Xbox accessories. Let’s hope for the same wide availability in the US.

Previous leaks had pointed to an October release window, but this is the first time a specific date has been confidently reported. If the Gamescom showcase confirms it, we won’t have long to wait.

