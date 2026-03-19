Deal: The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 is an overpowered Windows tablet at a record-low price!

I saw the first ASUS ROG Flow Z13 back in 2022, and I was marveled. Fast-forward to 2026, and these are still marvels of technology, offering impressive specs on a tablet design. You wouldn’t believe how much power can fit in a tablet, but the prices on these things are also quite unbelievable. If you want one, you should take advantage of deals like today’s. Buy the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 with 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD for $2,069.99 ($230 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. In addition to the discount, customers also get a free Crimson Desert code and a month of Xbox Game Pass.

While the 13-inch screen and 0.59-inch thickness make it seem like a regular tablet, you wouldn’t believe the power it has. It’s pretty much a full desktop PC replacement in a portable body.

This machine comes with a powerful AMD Ryzen AI MAX 390 Processor. Additionally, it features 32GB of RAM, asd well as 1TB of internal storage. And get this: it’s not even the top configuration. If you’re willing to take a hit on your bank account, you can get up to 128GB of RAM.

ASUS makes no sacrifices in the rest of the experience, either. You’ll enjoy AMD Radeon 8050S graphics. The display is also impressive, offering 2.5K resolution, a 180Hz refresh rate, 3ms touch latency, and full DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. This makes it great for gaming, but it’s a screen with such good color accuracy that it will also be a great tool for creatives.

Such a powerful setup on a thin and light body will definitely make things heat up. This is why ASUS added a steel vapor chamber and ample airflow.

There is one thing I always complain about: modern tablets and laptops lack port availability. Well, we’re glad to tell you this won’t be an issue with the ASUS ROG Flow Z13. This thing has ports to throw around! These include two USB-C ports, a full HDMI connection, a 200W power port, a microSD card reader, a USB-A connection, and a 3.5mm headset jack.

You can’t always use it as a tablet, which is why it comes with a built-in stand and a detachable keyboard cover.

As you can see, this thing is truly a full PC package. I’ve never had anything this spec’d out, and I have built my own full-tower PCs. It will handle anything. It’s at a record-low price, so make sure to get yours soon, before the price jumps back up.

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