A big smartphone name might be done: ASUS confirms no 2026 phones

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR ASUS has confirmed that it doesn’t plan to launch any new smartphones in 2026, hinting that its mobile business could be winding down.

The company insists its smartphone operations will continue and that maintenance, warranty, and software support will remain unaffected.

ASUS has confirmed it currently has no plans to launch new smartphones in 2026, according to a Digitimes report citing Taiwanese distributors and the company’s response. The development raises fresh questions about the long-term future of ASUS’ smartphone business, even as the company maintains that operations will continue.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Distributors in Taiwan reportedly told Digitimes that they can no longer obtain ASUS phones through local agents, claiming they’ve been informed that the smartphone unit will only operate through December 31, 2025, with no new products to follow.

In response, ASUS said that it has “clearly communicated” to telecom partners that its smartphone operations will continue. It added that maintenance, software updates, and warranty services for current devices will not be affected. It also stressed that the business will “maintain its current operating model” with after-sales support.

The company explicitly confirmed that it doesn't plan to launch new smartphone models in 2026.

However, the company also explicitly confirmed that it doesn’t plan to launch new smartphone models in 2026, suggesting that it may be inching toward a quiet wind-down of its smartphone business.

Despite the lack of new devices on the horizon, ASUS doesn’t seem to be walking away from existing users. We’ve seen the company continue to invest in software development, with Android 16 rolled out to the ROG Phone 9 and Zenfone 12 Ultra last November.

The Zenfone 12 Ultra launched globally in February 2025 and was the company’s last major worldwide release. ASUS also introduced an ROG Phone 9 FE at the time, but limited that launch to Thailand.

With a confirmed pause on new smartphone launches in 2026, it’s unclear whether the company is planning a strategic pivot or if this is the beginning of the end for ASUS phones. For the moment, it looks like ASUS wants customers to believe it’s the former. The coming months should reveal whether the company truly plans to return with new phones or simply support existing users while quietly stepping off the smartphone stage.

Follow