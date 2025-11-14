Android 16 is finally rolling out to the ASUS ROG Phone 9 and ZenFone 12 Ultra

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR ASUS is rolling out Android 16 for the ROG Phone 9.

Android 16 is also coming to the ZenFone 12 Ultra.

The update introduces fixes, features, and improvements.

Google released the stable version of Android 16 back in June. Although it has been five months since the launch, there are still plenty of Android phones waiting for the update. Today, you can cross a couple more Android phones off that waiting list, as Android 16 rolls out to two ASUS devices.

ASUS has announced that Android 16 is finally landing on the ROG Phone 9 and ZenFone 12 Ultra. The update for both phones carries the version number 36.0810.1810.43. You can check to see if the new firmware is available by heading to Settings > System > System updates. The company warns, “Since the server pushes update notice to different serial numbers by batches, it may take some days for you to receive the FOTA notice.”

This update brings fixes, new features, and improvements. You can see all of the changes in the changelogs below.

ROG Phone 9 changelog Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 16.

Upgraded system to Android 16.

Adjusted the system navigation settings. The Predictive Back animation can be triggered by either the back gesture or long-pressing the back button.

Added a power button option in the advanced setting, allowing users to configure quick access to the digital assistant by long-pressing the power button.

Added the skip countdown button to the screen recording feature.

In About Phone > Status setting, users can long-press the IMEI or Serial number field to copy the content.

Fix the issue of occasional no sound during calls with bluetooth headsets.

Some 3rd-party apps are not compatible with Android 16 yet.

Updated game profiles for the following games: Arena of Valor (TW), Arena of Valor (US), Garena® Delta Force (TW) (Cooler X Pro), Delta Force (WW) (Cooler X Pro), Genshin Impact (WW), Free Fire (WW), KartRider Rush+ (WW), Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (WW).

Updated AirTrigger profiles in ROG Instant Master for the following games: NEW STATE: NEW ERA OF BR (WW), Brawl Stars (WW), Genshin Impact (WW), Black Desert Mobile (WW), GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE (TW) (Cooler X Pro), GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE (WW) (Cooler X Pro), Racing Master (SEA)(Cooler X Pro), Need for Speed Mobile (TW).

Updated Macro profiles in ROG Instant Master for the following games: Arena of Valor (TW), Arena of Valor (US), Zenless Zone Zero (WW), Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (WW), Genshin Impact (WW), Honor of Kings (WW), League of Legends: Wild Rift (TW), League of Legends: Wild Rift (US).

ZenFone 12 Ultra changelog Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 16.

Upgraded system to Android 16.

Adjusted the system navigation settings. The Predictive Back animation can be triggered by either the back gesture or long-pressing the back button.

Added the skip countdown button to the screen recording feature.

In About Phone > Status setting, users can long-press the IMEI or Serial number field to copy the content.

Some 3rd-party apps are not compatible with Android 16 yet.

