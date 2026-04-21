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ASUS Pad leak hints at a Galaxy Tab S11 rival with a 144Hz OLED display
21 minutes ago
- New leak reveals design and potential specs of the upcoming ASUS Pad.
- The leak points to a 12.2-inch dual-layer OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 9,000mAh battery.
- Images also show a slim design, one rear camera, and an origami-style case that doubles as a stand.
ASUS hasn’t exactly been at the forefront of the Android tablet conversation lately, but a newly leaked device suggests it may be getting ready to throw something sizeable into the mix. According to a new report, the upcoming ASUS Pad could be a worthy rival to the Galaxy Tab S11, featuring a large OLED display, solid battery life, and a slim design.
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Android Headlines shared what it says are official images of the ASUS Pad, along with a handful of key specs. The renders show a fairly clean-looking tablet with slim, uniform bezels on the front, a metal frame with slightly curved edges, and a flat back panel. Around the back, there’s a modest camera island in the corner housing a single camera and an LED flash.
The report says the tablet will feature a 12.2-inch dual-layer OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which would certainly appeal to streaming fans. It’s also said to pack a 9,000mAh battery with fast charging, though there’s still no word on the charging speed. Other leaked details include a thickness of 6.5mm, a weight of 523g, stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos support.
The publication also shared images of what appears to be an official case for the tablet. It looks transparent and includes a folding stand on the back that can prop the device up in a few different positions, suggesting ASUS is at least thinking about media use and desk-friendly viewing.
The chipset and RAM are notably missing from the partial spec sheet, along with the all-important price and launch window. There’s still a lot we don’t know, but with Samsung deciding against a Plus model in the latest Galaxy Tab S series, perhaps ASUS saw it as a gap in the Android tablet market. For now, we have an idea about the bones of the device, and they’re enough to suggest ASUS is preparing a tablet worth keeping an eye on.
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