Would you buy a scented mouse? ASUS thinks you'll love this unique, bizarre accessory

TL;DR ASUS is launching its Fragrance Mouse, which uses aromatic oils to give it a fresh scent.

A refillable, washable oil reservoir lets you customize and change fragrances.

It’s otherwise a standard wireless mouse, offering Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity, and up to 2400 DPI.

Do we ask too much from our technology? We want products that aren’t just fast and feature-rich, but also priced affordably. They should be beautiful with inspiring designs, but also robust enough to withstand the rigors of daily abuse. Maybe they should also be environmentally conscious and built with sustainability in mind? We’re already weighing so many different factors that it’s a bit of a surprise when a company somehow manages to give us an entirely new one to consider: how our devices smell.

We’re not talking about stinky Samsung S Pens today, but a pointing device of a different nature: mice. And ASUS has managed to come up with a mouse that smells — but, in a good way.

The aptly named ASUS Fragrance Mouse looks like a pretty standard wireless mouse at first glance. It connects over either Bluetooth or using the included 2.4GHz wireless dongle, offers selectable 1200, 1600, or 2400 DPI sampling resolution, and runs off a single AA battery.

And then there’s the aromatic oil chamber. ASUS gives the mouse an internal cavity with a washable, refillable vial designed to be filled with whatever wonderful scents you choose.

The company doesn’t go into much detail about how this scent system operates, so we have to assume it’s quite passive — just slowly giving off a nice scent, rather than you pressing anything on the mouse itself to control aroma intensity. It also sounds like these might arrive without oils, so you can choose exactly the right one to pair with your Fragrance Mouse. While that makes enough sense, we have to admit feeling a bit curious what the default eau de mousette might smell like.

ASUS hasn’t shared much yet about its release plans for the world’s best-smelling mouse, only mentioning that it will be available in your choice of Iridescent White or Rose Clay colorways — classy. Will you be seeking one out to add a whiff of sophistication to your laptop or Android tablet? Offer your picks on top aromatic oils down in the comments.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like