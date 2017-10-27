How does a good, cheap laptop sound?

Right now on Woot, you can grab refurb’ed ASUS Chromebook Flip C100 for only $149.99 with $5 shipping. That’s about $130 cheaper than new listings on Amazon and $40 cheaper than used listings. While $150 is a lot of money, it’s really not a lot for a computer and definitely a good deal on something as well built as the Chromebook Flip. What might not be immediately clear from pictures of the device is that the body is actually made from aluminum, but ASUS managed to keep the weight of the device to just 2 lbs.

One of the biggest advantages of the Chromebook Flip is the access to Android apps. Once you unlock access to the Play Store, your Chromebook becomes a lot more impressive. Chrome OS is great on its own, but there’s a reason that Android users spent 325 billion hours in apps in just three months of this year! This one of the cheapest ways you access Android apps today.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C100 has 16 GB of storage, 2 GB of RAM, and Rockchip 1.8 GHz processor. It also has micro HDMI and micro SD card slots so you can hook it up to an external display and expand the memory as you see fit. The specs don’t sound amazing compared to the high-end hardware of 2017, but it does just fine with Chrome OS. It has the ability to, as its name would indicate, flip the screen back into either tent or tablet mode. The 10.1-inch 1200 x 800 display is touch-enabled so you can use it like a big tablet.

We’d understand if you’re worried about buying a refurbished device, but ASUS is trying to set your mind at ease with a 90-day warranty. In addition, Woot offers 21 days to return the device, and in my experience, excellent customer service. The Chromebook Flip is fulfilled by Amazon and currently showing an estimated delivery date of November 3 to 6. If you’re interested, don’t hesitate. This deal only lasts through the end of the day.