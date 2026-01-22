Google Meet will soon roll out this Gemini feature to more users

TL;DR Ask Gemini in Meet is expanding to users on mobile and Workspace Business Standard customers.

Google is also rolling out support for several additional languages.

Ask Gemini in Meet will become available on mobile starting in February.

A few months ago, back in September, Google rolled out a new feature for Meet called “Ask Gemini in Meet.” The feature was only available for Workspace Business Plus customers at the time. However, the Google Meet feature will soon expand to more users.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

In a new blog, Google states that it is making Ask Gemini in Meet more broadly available. This expansion will start in late January, with Workspace Business Standard customers gaining access. In February, the expansion will continue by roping mobile users into the mix. Google did not offer an exact date for either of these rollouts.

If you’re unaware of Ask Gemini in Meet, it’s a feature designed to keep you informed about the meeting you’re in. It can give you a quick brief on the goals and topics for the meeting, highlight key takeaways and action items, and help catch you up on what you missed if you entered the chat late.

In addition to expanding to more users, Google says it is adding support for more languages. Currently, the feature is only available in English. However, starting in early February, it will gain support for French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish. It’s worth noting that Ask Gemini in Meet will only support one language at a time. So if multiple languages are spoken in the same meeting, it will only work for the selected language.

Follow