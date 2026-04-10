How to watch the Artemis II astronauts return from their record-setting lunar fly-by

TL;DR After 10 days in space, NASA’s Artemis II mission is on its way back to Earth.

The Orion spacecraft is currently schedule to splash down in the Pacific just after 8pm Eastern.

NASA’s streaming the whole return live on YouTube, and you won’t want to miss a moment.

What have you managed to get done so far this month? A last-minute scramble to file your taxes? Finally taking your spring wardrobe out of storage? As productive as you may have been, you’ve still probably got nothing on NASA’s Artemis II crew, who are on their way back home to Earth now after a record-setting mission. And in just a few hours, you can watch their return, steaming live to your devices.

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The Artemis II astronauts have been gone since April 1, conducting a lunar fly-by that’s taken them over 250,000 miles away from Earth as they circled the far side of the Moon. After conducting their scientific experiments and shooting some stunning photography, they’re on their way home. A little over an hour ago, the crew completed its third and final engine burn of the Orion spacecraft, on its way towards splashing down off the coast of San Diego in a few more hours.

Right now, they’re on track to hit the water at 8:07 pm Eastern. And you can watch as that happens live thanks to NASA’s YouTube stream:

The stream is set to get started a couple hours ahead of their ETA, so you’ve got a solid evening full of rocket-return fun ahead of you, should you tune in for the whole feed. Some big moments to look forward to there include the separation of the Orion crew module, scheduled for 7:33 pm, and the main parachutes deploying at 8:04 pm.

It’s not every day that we get to stand ringside for a big lunar mission like this, so it’s only fitting that you might want to approach tonight’s action with the proper sense of spectacle: What better way to watch than pulling out a Google TV projector and going wall-sized with NASA’s livestream?

Whether you’re on a big screen or just watching along on your phone, you’re not going to want to miss a moment of this historic landing.

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