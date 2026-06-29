This might finally be the best PS2 emulator on Android after recent updates

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR ARMSX2 Refresh has received several more app updates in recent days.

The PS2 emulator for Android now offers improved touch control options, support for a second controller, and vibration support for gamepads.

These updates continue to make ARMSX2 Refresh a viable alternative to established PS2 emulators.

AetherSX2 and its spiritual successor NetherSX2 have long been the best PS2 emulators on Android. However, ARMSX2 Refresh has made major strides after its release earlier this year. The nascent emulator has received a stream of updates this week that might make it the best PS2 emulator on Android.

The ARMSX2 Refresh team has released several app updates over the last few days, starting with the brand-new v2.4.3 update. This version brings a floating on-screen joystick, which lets the virtual analog stick appear wherever you press your thumb instead of being fixed in one place. Other notable changes in this version include the ability to show/hide specific on-screen buttons and an easier way to edit the touch inputs.

Meanwhile, version 2.4.2 of the emulator adds support for a second physical controller, a list view for games (in lieu of the existing shelf view), various performance and stability improvements, and numerous bug fixes. The app’s setup wizard has also been expanded to show optional settings, such as the aspect ratio, internal resolution, and more.

ARMSX2 Refresh v2.3.8 was also released a few days ago and delivers a host of additions. This includes per-game virtual controller layouts, rumble/vibration support for controllers, and improved resume functionality. Finally, v2.3.6 was released last week and fixes graphical issues on Mali-powered devices, enables support for pressure-sensitive buttons (via a pressure modifier key), and brings multi-touch support for the virtual controls.

In other words, there are a ton of major changes and improvements if you last tried the emulator just two weeks ago. These changes come shortly after the team fixed a major crash on Mali-powered devices and added sub-native resolution options for low-end devices.

The relentless pace of updates means there’s a good chance ARMSX2 Refresh could be the best PS2 emulator on Android in just a month or two. I’d still recommend people try NetherSX2 and AetherSX2 if they have a low-end device, but those with mid-tier or high-end Android devices should definitely give this newer app a try. Do note that the Play Store release usually lags behind the GitHub version.

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