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Our favorite PS2 emulator for Android just got Material You theming

Expect playtime metrics and background music too.
By

Jul 21, 2026 — 6:03 AM ET

ARMSX2 PS2 emulator on Retroid handheld
Hadlee Simons / Android Authority
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TL;DR
  • The ARMSX2 emulator for Android has just gained Material You theme support.
  • This new update also brings background library music, playtime metrics, and a few other tweaks.
  • This follows recent updates this week that delivered faster CPU and GPU emulation, as well as auto-save capabilities.

ARMSX2 has made massive strides in just a matter of weeks, and it’s quickly become one of our favorite emulators on Android. Now, the PS2 emulator has gained a few more additions in recent updates.

ARMSX2 v2.6.4 was released earlier today, and one of the most notable additions is a Material You color theme. Material You is Google’s design language and extracts a wallpaper’s colors for use across the system theme and third-party apps. Indeed, I can confirm that the PS2 emulator gains different color themes when you switch wallpapers and color options.

Otherwise, this new update also brings a few more theme options (e.g., RGB, custom color picker), background music while in your library, the ability to download new virtual gamepad skins without leaving the app, and playtime/last played metrics. The changelog notes that your playtime and last-played stats prior to the update are indeed accounted for, as these figures were previously tallied under the hood.

This update also follows a few other ARMSX2 updates released in the last week. These updates brought faster and more accurate CPU emulation, optional multi-threaded GPU emulation to improve high-resolution performance, and auto-save functionality.

News
Android appsEmulatorSony PlayStation
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