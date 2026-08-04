The team behind our favorite PS2 emulator for Android just released a PS1 emulator

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The team behind the polished ARMSX2 emulator has released ARMSX1 for Android.

This is a PS1 emulator with plenty of features and configuration options.

The app is quite unpolished at this early juncture, so you should stick with emulators like DuckStation for now.

ARMSX2 is our new favorite PS2 emulator on Android, owing to its breakneck update pace, continuous performance improvements, and growing array of options. The team behind the app isn’t resting here, as it’s just released a PS1 emulator. Say hello to ARMSX1.

ARMSX1 for Android brings a number of noteworthy features and options. For starters, you should expect a UI in line with ARMSX2. That means library and shelf views, custom backgrounds, a variety of themes (including Material You), tabbed settings, and in-depth touch control customization.

The new PS1 emulator also offers integrated RetroAchievements functionality, a rewind feature (five to 60 seconds), gyroscope support, integrated cheat functionality, automatic cover art retrieval, and the ability to back up and restore app data. The latter includes save states, memory cards, controller profiles, and more.

There’s no shortage of graphics options, either, including support for custom Turnip GPU drivers (with an integrated driver browser). Other graphical settings include an experimental PGXP feature to reduce the PS1’s trademark graphical wobble, custom texture packs, up to 8x internal resolution, up to 3x display resolution, customizable frame-rate caps, frame-skip capabilities, and widescreen functionality.

As for the actual gaming experience, ARMSX1 is still a little rough around the edges right now. Games like Ace Combat 2 and Soviet Strike booted up just fine and ran smoothly enough, but titles like Bust a Move 4 had unresponsive controls. Furthermore, the app crashed when trying to launch Colony Wars Vengeance and Gran Turismo.

Needless to say, you should stick with rival PS1 emulators like DuckStation and ePSXe for now if you want a reliable, performant experience. However, ARMSX2 had a similarly rough start before a relentless stream of updates transformed it into a stellar PS2 emulator. So we expect the same from the team for ARMSX1.

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