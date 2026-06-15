Need wide outdoor coverage? The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera just dropped 55% on Amazon

A straight 55% cut makes the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera one of the early Prime Day deals that caught our eye today. It is down to $109.24 (White color) and $114.00 (Black color) from its $249.99 RRP, and that is the lowest price we have seen this year.

The camera is built for outdoor spots like driveways, yards, and garages, where you want both light and wide camera coverage. It is wire-free, connects right to Wi-Fi, and runs on the included XL rechargeable battery. You also get 2K HDR video, a 160-degree field of view, and color night vision, so it covers a lot of space after dark.

The floodlight itself is a big part of the package. It puts out 2,000 lumens on battery power and up to 3,000 lumens with the outdoor magnetic charging cable. You also get two-way audio, a built-in siren, 12x digital zoom, motion detection, and weather-resistant outdoor construction. Smart alerts can detect people, vehicles, packages, animals, and other events. Getting this much outdoor camera and floodlight coverage for $109.24 is a strong early Prime Day buy.

This deal is for Amazon Prime members. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

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