Rare deal: The Arlo Essential Security Camera 2K just hit a new low of $29

Front doors, porches, driveways, and side yards are exactly the kind of spots this camera is made for. And the deal that just dropped today makes that setup a lot more tempting.

The Arlo Essential Security Camera 2K is a wired outdoor camera with 2K video, a 130-degree view, color night vision, a spotlight, a siren, and two-way audio. What really helps it stand out is the continuous plug-in power from the included 16ft outdoor cable. Since there’s no battery to recharge, it makes sense for a fixed spot outside the house where you want ongoing power available.

As part of the early Prime Day deals, it has dropped to $29.00 from its $89.99 RRP. That is a 67% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and it also undercuts the previous lowest price we’ve ever tracked.

This is the 2025 release, and it connects directly over dual-band Wi-Fi without Arlo Base Station or SmartHub support. You also get a six-month Secure Plus bundle, which includes 60-day video history, person and vehicle recognition, package and animal detection, activity zones, animated previews, and advanced audio alerts for barking, glass breaking, screams, and gunshots. Add in the 4.6-review score, and this is a strong deal for anyone setting up outdoor coverage with wired power.

Follow