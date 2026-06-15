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Rare deal: The Arlo Essential Security Camera 2K just hit a new low of $29

The 67%-off Arlo camera deal includes six months of Secure Plus.
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39 minutes ago

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Arlo Essential Security Camera 2K 2025 Press Image
Amazon

Front doors, porches, driveways, and side yards are exactly the kind of spots this camera is made for. And the deal that just dropped today makes that setup a lot more tempting.

The Arlo Essential Security Camera 2K is a wired outdoor camera with 2K video, a 130-degree view, color night vision, a spotlight, a siren, and two-way audio. What really helps it stand out is the continuous plug-in power from the included 16ft outdoor cable. Since there’s no battery to recharge, it makes sense for a fixed spot outside the house where you want ongoing power available.

As part of the early Prime Day deals, it has dropped to $29.00 from its $89.99 RRP. That is a 67% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and it also undercuts the previous lowest price we’ve ever tracked.

This is the 2025 release, and it connects directly over dual-band Wi-Fi without Arlo Base Station or SmartHub support. You also get a six-month Secure Plus bundle, which includes 60-day video history, person and vehicle recognition, package and animal detection, activity zones, animated previews, and advanced audio alerts for barking, glass breaking, screams, and gunshots. Add in the 4.6-review score, and this is a strong deal for anyone setting up outdoor coverage with wired power.

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