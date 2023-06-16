Stay secure with almost 50% off the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera

Whether for security, convenience, or both, a smart camera makes a great addition to your smart home. Arlo regularly features on our lists of the best smart home gadgets and best smart security cameras, and the Essential Indoor Camera is on sale today. If you catch the deal, you can pick it up for just $50.98. Arlo Essential Indoor Camera for $50.98 ($49 off)

This markdown on the single-camera configuration of the Amazon Choice product represents the best price we’ve ever tracked — and by some distance. The smart camera has seen fairly regular discounts to $70 and even to $60 in recent days, but this is the first time we’ve seen it at almost half-price.

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera Arlo Essential Indoor Camera There aren't many frills, but it covers the essentials at a relatively low price. Arlo's indoor camera shoots in 1080p and offers common features like night vision, two-way talk, and a siren you can trigger if intruders are spotted. It works with Alexa, HomeKit, and Google Assistant, but some features require an Arlo Secure subscription. See price at Amazon Save $49.01

The easy-to-use indoor security camera features 1080p HD video, two-way audio, a built-in siren, and an automated camera privacy shield. The camera also has night vision and a 12x digital zoom, so you can get a clear view of what’s happening even in low-light conditions. Motion detection alerts are sent to your smartphone or tablet, so you can be notified of any suspicious activity. The camera is also compatible with the Arlo Smart subscription service, which offers features such as cloud storage, activity zones, and custom notifications.

Follow the widget above to check out the deal for yourself.

Comments