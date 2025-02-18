Aptoide launches its iOS Game Store, with a feature we want even on the Play Store

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Aptoide for iOS has fully launched in the EU, exiting its beta phase from last year and removing the associated waitlist.

Alongside the stable release, Aptoide for iOS lets users download older versions of games if they want to.

This feature is present on Aptoide for Android but is missing from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Android has long provided users with multiple means of downloading and installing apps. While most users stick to the Google Play Store, alternative app stores like Aptoide are popular amongst their fan base. The EU’s Digital Markets Act forced Apple to open up iOS to alternative app stores, and Aptoide jumped at the opportunity by launching a dedicated game store in beta. Aptoide is now fully launching for iOS users in the EU, and it’s bringing along an App Versions feature that we wish even the official app stores would adopt.

Aptoide launched on iOS for EU users in June 2024 in a limited beta. This dedicated iOS game store had a waitlist of 20,000 people at the time, with the service planning to induct 500 to 1,000 users per day. Aptoide is now opening up without a waitlist to all iOS users in the EU, allowing them to install games from another source beyond the Apple App Store.

What’s great about this launch is that the service is also bringing over the App Versions feature from its Android store to its iOS store. While Android users have long had the ability to sideload older versions of apps and games through Aptoide itself or other sources, this is a new and rather unprecedented feature in the iOS ecosystem. The App Versions feature would come in handy if any developer releases a buggy update, as you can install an older update and get your favorite game working again.

Both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store do not have any app versioning feature for end users. Users can only install the latest update the app developer has pushed for their device. This is ideal in most cases, until a buggy update comes along that spoils the user experience. In such situations, giving some power and choice back to the user without making them jump through hoops makes sense. Even limiting users to one or two older releases should take care of most edge cases, so I hope both Google and Apple consider this in the larger interest of users. However, I foresee pushback from developers who wouldn’t want to distribute older app releases.

