Looking for a dedicated game store? iPhone users now finally have some choice with Aptoide

Aptoide

TL;DR Aptoide’s game store for iOS launches tomorrow. EU-based iPhone users can now join the waitlist to request access.

The company will be rewarding in-app purchase (IAP) customers by offering them bonuses of up to 10%.

Aptoide has also built the first Apple-approved, third-party IAP software development kit (SDK) for iOS developers.

For over a decade, many Android users seeking Google Play Store alternatives have relied on Aptoide. Now that a recent iOS update has enabled third-party app store support in the EU, the company is launching a similar product for iPhone users. Unlike its Android counterpart, Aptoide on iOS will be a dedicated game store — rather than a generic, all-encompassing app marketplace.

Through a press release, Aptoide today announced that it’s launching the first third-party game store on iOS. Starting tomorrow, invited EU-based users can download the new marketplace to their iPhones. To receive an invite, you could either join the 20,000-person waitlist or ask an invited friend for a code. The company will be admitting 500 to 1,000 new users every day, so, at this pace, the waitlist should be cleared within a month or so.

Paulo Trezentos, Aptoide’s co-founder and CEO, stated: “The Aptoide iOS game store represents a significant shift in the way users and developers interact with the iOS gaming ecosystem. It marks a significant departure from the traditional iOS gaming ecosystem, which has been controlled by Apple’s App Store. We thank Apple for their support thus far, knowing that there are still areas for improvement in the alternative distribution of iOS apps. We are optimistic that, with continued cooperation from Apple and regulators, the business terms and user experience will continue to be improved in the coming months.”

Aptoide has also built the first Apple-approved, third-party IAP SDK, allowing participating developers to easily implement digital purchases in their apps. And, to encourage users to buy more IAPs, the company will offer them bonuses of up to 10% with each transaction. The bonus amounts can then be deducted from subsequent purchases.

If you reside in the EU and are interested in mobile games, you can now join the waitlist on Aptoide’s website.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments