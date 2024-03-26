Apple's WWDC date revealed, will likely be launch of iOS 18

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR WWDC 2024 will begin on Monday, June 10, 2024.

There will likely be a pre-recorded keynote with in-person events happening throughout the week.

During the keynote, we expect Apple to launch iOS 18 and other software upgrades for Apple products.

The Android world has Google I/O for all the newest software updates coming to smartphones, but iPhone fans have Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Now, we know when WWDC 2024 will take place.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple will kick off WWDC on June 10, 2024. The days-long event will wrap on June 14.

Usually, Apple shows a pre-recorded keynote address right at the beginning of the conference. This will be the most important time for the show, as it will undoubtedly include the official announcement of iOS 18, among other software updates for Apple products.

We expect iOS 18 to be available in beta form directly after the keynote. From there, it will be tested by developers for several months before rolling out to all supported iPhones. Eventually, the iPhone 16 series will be the first to launch with iOS 18 out of the box.

WWDC also sometimes sees hardware launches. Most notably, last year’s WWDC saw the launch of the Vision Pro along with a newly updated MacBook Air.

We will be covering all things WWDC 2024, so stay tuned for more!

