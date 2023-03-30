Apple sends out WWDC invites, hints at Mixed Reality headset launch

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Apple has sent out invites for its annual developer event, WWDC. Continuing the tradition from the past few years, WWDC 23 will be held in an online-heavy format, with all developer sessions available online from June 5 to June 9. Select developers and students will also be able to attend the opening keynote session in person at Apple Park in California. Curiously, the invite that Apple has sent out may be hinting at the launch of its widely anticipated Mixed Reality headset.

Apple has a history of dropping very subtle hints in its launch invites. These hints could be related to the launch of exciting new features, or they could be related to hardware. With its WWDC 23 invite, the concentric arcs resemble the lenses that are often used inside VR headsets.

The company notes the following in its WWDC announcement post, further hinting at the new headset’s launch: As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to helping developers create innovative apps, the event will also provide them with unique access to Apple engineers, as well as insight into new technologies and tools to help them realize their visions. Apple has long been rumored to be working on its own mixed reality headset — a single headset that combines AR and VR together. Rumors suggest that the headset was very recently shown off to top executives and that it is on track for a public reveal in June, coinciding with WWDC 23.

This will be the first time in many years that Apple is foraying into an entirely new category of products, and probably the first time it is entering one that is so nascent. But don’t get too excited about owning another Apple product. With its rumored $3,000 price tag, the Apple Mixed Reality headset is not expected to be cheap.

The first iteration of the product is expected to focus on convincing developers to build experiences around Apple’s vision for mixed reality, rather than be a completely polished end-user product like the iPhone or the AirPods. Leaks suggest that the device looks like a pair of ski goggles, features a carbon fiber frame, gets a hip pack with battery support, cameras on the outside to capture the real world, two 4K displays on the inside, and a “Reality Dial” that lets users increase or decrease real-time video of the world around them.

Aside from the purported mixed reality headset, WWDC will definitely play host to new versions of Apple’s operating systems for its devices, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10. You can expect to learn more about what new features will be coming to your devices through these releases, and enthusiasts will be also able to sign up for betas.

