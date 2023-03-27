'Reality-dial,' 'Copresence' app — Apple execs spill the beans on new headset

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Apple has apparently shown off its upcoming Mixed Reality headset to a group consisting of the company’s top 100 executives. According to Bloomberg, the company held the gathering at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. This suggests a public launch is edging closer. In fact, according to details revealed by both Bloomberg and The New York Times, the headset is on track for a market debut in June. That means it’ll possibly be shown off at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple Mixed Reality headset features Besides its launch timeline, Apple executives who asked to remain anonymous have also splurged many new details about the MR headset. They specifically told NYT that the device looks like a pair of ski goggles, features a carbon fiber frame, gets a hip pack with battery support, cameras on the outside to capture the real world, two 4K displays on the inside, and a “Reality Dial” that lets users increase or decrease real-time video of the world around them.

Moreover, the new Apple headset is said to cost $3,000 at launch. It won’t fit over glasses, NYT reports. However, Apple plans to sell prescription lenses for the displays for those who don’t wear contact lenses.

Elsewhere, Apple has reportedly focused on making the headset great at video conferencing and spending time with others as virtual avatars. The company reportedly calls the device’s signature app “Copresence.”

The headset is also said to enable artists and engineers to draw freely in space using image-editing apps. It can even track hand gestures for editing virtual reality films.

Lastly, the report says the Apple headset will function as a high-res TV with custom content from Hollywood filmmakers like Jon Favreau.

