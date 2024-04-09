Apple Watch X display rumor hints at upgrade that could boost battery life

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A rumor claims a new display is in the works for the Apple Watch X.

Apple could use LTPO TFT technology to further reduce the screen’s power consumption.

The company may be interested in using the technology in other products.

From new sensors to band-locking mechanisms, there are plenty of rumors swirling around the Apple Watch X. The latest rumor suggests the wearable could be in store for a power-saving display upgrade.

According to a report from The Elec, Apple plans to use new screen technology for the Series 10’s OLED display. The company will reportedly use new low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) technology, which is said to further reduce power consumption.

The current method the firm uses for its Apple Watch displays applies oxide for two switching TFTs, while low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) is used for the remaining switching TFTs and driving TFTs. This new method, however, will use oxide on more switching TFTs, as well as on driving TFTs.

Apple isn’t completely doing away with LTPS it appears. LTPS will reportedly be used on the remaining TFTs and circuits outside of the viewable pixel space.

Its work on this display technology for the Apple Watch could serve as a testing ground for its other products. Apple is reportedly considering expanding the use of this technology to the iPhone. The rumor claims Apple will apply LTPO TFT to the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, while the technology will be used in all four models of the iPhone 17.

There were also rumors of the Series 10 getting a MicroLED panel. However, since those initial rumors, reports have come out about Apple dropping to project internally and canceling plans with suppliers.

