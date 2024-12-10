Apple Watch Ultra 3 could set new connectivity goals for adventure-ready wearables

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is reportedly developing satellite messaging capabilities for the next Apple Watch Ultra.

The company is also said to be planning a blood pressure monitoring feature for its watches.

Additionally, Apple could be shifting to MediaTek components in at least some of its smartwatch models.

Apple is reportedly working on incorporating satellite-based messaging on its upcoming Apple Watch Ultra model, potentially making it the very first mainstream smartwatch to tap into off-planet networks for texting.

According to a report from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the 2025 Apple Watch Ultra is expected to feature satellite texting capabilities, which would allow users to send messages directly via satellite when cellular or Wi-Fi networks are unavailable.

Apple first introduced satellite connectivity with the iPhone 14 in 2022, enabling emergency messaging and later expanding the functionality to roadside assistance and general iMessage texting. But making that function possible on a watch would mean that hikers, campers, and other adventurers might no longer need to carry their iPhones to seek assistance or stay in touch.

In addition to satellite connectivity, Apple is reportedly working to integrate blood pressure monitoring capabilities into the Apple Watch lineup next year. While this blood-pressure monitoring feature would not provide precise measurements like a medical-grade cuff, it would give a general heads-up that a wearer’s readings may be elevated.

This addition, along with Apple’s existing suite of health and safety features — like emergency SOS and fall detection — would reaffirm the company’s pitch that the Apple Watch is a serious health and wellness companion and not just a pretty accessory.

These anticipated upgrades arrive as Apple seeks to reinvigorate its smartwatch sales, which have seen a decline in recent years. The 2024 Apple Watch Ultra was hardly an upgrade over the original, offering just a new black Titanium finish and additional band options.

By integrating exclusive capabilities like direct satellite messaging, Apple is likely aiming to provide consumers with a compelling reason to upgrade, particularly to the premium-priced Ultra model.

The report also mentions that Apple is considering a switch to MediaTek’s cellular modems for at least some of its watch models, reducing its reliance on Intel. Interestingly, this move could also bring 5G connectivity to the Apple Watches for the first time.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 should make its debut sometime around September 2025, along with the iPhone 17 series.

