Apple Watch Ultra 2 price drops to all-time low of just $649.99

For tech enthusiasts and adventurers alike, snagging top-tier gadgets at an unbeatable price is always a win. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series might be getting the limelight today, but you can get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a phenomenal deal in the Prime Day sale with a price drop to $649.99. That’s a 19% discount from its regular price of $799, marking it not only as the lowest price ever but also a significant saving compared to what we’ve seen in recent months. Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $649.99 (19% off)

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 features an impressive 49mm titanium case with corrosion resistance. It’s designed for those who push limits, featuring a customizable Action button for swift function access and an Always-On Retina display that shines with up to 3,000 nits of brightness.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Apple Watch Ultra 2 The ultimate Apple smartwatch One step closer to having a fully functional smartphone and fitness tracker strapped to your wrist, the Appel Watch Ultra 2 offers powerful connectivity and communications features, great outdoor functionality, and a semi-rugged design. The Ultra line offers a larger display than the standard Apple watches. Update: Sept 9, 2024. Apple has added a new color! See price at Amazon Save $149.01

Beyond its robust build, this smartwatch is a dream for outdoor adventurers with precision dual-frequency GPS, water resistance up to 100 meters for aquatic escapades, and a suite of health features like heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen monitoring. Add in the convenience of built-in cellular connectivity, and you can stay connected without your iPhone. The watch’s battery life stretches to 36 hours, or an impressive 72 hours in Low Power Mode, making it ideal for lengthy adventures. Pair it with the rugged Blue Alpine Loop band, and it’s ready for any challenge.

Remember, these fantastic Prime Day deals are accessible only to Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member yet, now’s a great time to start a 30-day free trial and dive into these exclusive savings.