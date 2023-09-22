Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The first Apple Watch Ultra 2 Amazon deal lands on launch day
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available to buy today, and Amazon has wasted no time in offering a deal on it — albeit a small one. The retail price of the premium Apple smartwatch is an eye-watering $799, but you can save $19 on it when you buy from the online retail giant.
The modest Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal isn’t going to drop it down from its premium-tier price bracket, but we weren’t expecting to see any type of discount on the highest-end Apple Watch for a good while after launch. The markdown is available on all color and size variants of the wearable right now.
The Watch Ultra 2 is upgraded with the new S9 processor that is said to be based on the A15 Bionic chip we’ve seen in Apple’s recent smartphones, both aligning the ecosystem and providing a powerful engine for the watch. The company promises a 30% faster GPU, a four-core neural engine, on-device Siri request processing, and more from the latest processor. Alongside it is a new second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for more precise location services. Apple also claims that the device is its brightest smartwatch ever, with an updated display that delivers as much as 3,000 nits, and it comes with watchOS 10 straight out of the box.
We’ve barely scratched the surface of the features that the Watch Ultra 2 offers. You can check out the deal and learn more via the widget above.