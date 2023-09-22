The first Apple Watch Ultra 2 Amazon deal lands on launch day

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available to buy today, and Amazon has wasted no time in offering a deal on it — albeit a small one. The retail price of the premium Apple smartwatch is an eye-watering $799, but you can save $19 on it when you buy from the online retail giant. Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $779.99 ($19 off)

The modest Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal isn’t going to drop it down from its premium-tier price bracket, but we weren’t expecting to see any type of discount on the highest-end Apple Watch for a good while after launch. The markdown is available on all color and size variants of the wearable right now.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Apple Watch Ultra 2 The ultimate Apple smartwatch One step closer to having a fully functional smartphone and fitness tracker strapped to your wrist, the Appel Watch Ultra 2 offers powerful connectivity and communications features, great outdoor functionality, and a semi-rugged design. The Ultra line offers a larger display than the standard Apple watches. See price at Amazon Save $19.01 First price drop!

The Watch Ultra 2 is upgraded with the new S9 processor that is said to be based on the A15 Bionic chip we’ve seen in Apple’s recent smartphones, both aligning the ecosystem and providing a powerful engine for the watch. The company promises a 30% faster GPU, a four-core neural engine, on-device Siri request processing, and more from the latest processor. Alongside it is a new second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for more precise location services. Apple also claims that the device is its brightest smartwatch ever, with an updated display that delivers as much as 3,000 nits, and it comes with watchOS 10 straight out of the box.

We’ve barely scratched the surface of the features that the Watch Ultra 2 offers. You can check out the deal and learn more via the widget above.

Comments