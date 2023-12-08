Record $100 price drop on the Apple Watch Ultra 2

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Amazon is dropping holiday cheer left, right, and center this week, with the latest treat being a record price drop on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The flagship smartwatch is down to $699 for the first time ever today, saving you $100 on the hefty price tag. It’s ideal if you have fitness goals to hit in January or even as a gift if you’re feeling particularly generous this festive period. Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $699 ($100 off)

The deal is a combination of the $50 discount that’s already in place plus a further $50 off thanks to an on-page coupon that you merely need to tick to apply. The combined $100 markdown is only available on the Titanium model with green/grey trail loop, suggesting that stock is limited at this price.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Apple Watch Ultra 2 The ultimate Apple smartwatch One step closer to having a fully functional smartphone and fitness tracker strapped to your wrist, the Appel Watch Ultra 2 offers powerful connectivity and communications features, great outdoor functionality, and a semi-rugged design. The Ultra line offers a larger display than the standard Apple watches. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 maintains the 49mm size and rugged design of its predecessor but introduces several enhancements. It boasts the brightest display in Apple’s smartwatch range, with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. Internally, the Watch Ultra 2 is powered by the new S9 processor, based on the A15 chip, offering improved performance and efficiency compared to the previous model’s S8 chip. This upgrade enables new features like the Double Tap gesture, allowing users to control app functions and respond to calls with a simple finger tap. It also includes a second-gen Ultra Wideband chip for enhanced location services — particularly useful for locating a paired iPhone. It comes preloaded with watchOS 10, which reintroduces widgets and introduces a new Modular Ultra watch face, along with improved features for cyclists and updates to the Compass app.

While we have no intel, this seems like the type of offer that won’t be available for long. Hit the widget above to check it out while you can.

Comments