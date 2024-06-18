Apple Watch will finally support an essential phone feature we've had for decades

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR watchOS 11 developer beta 1 includes support for multiple ringtone and notification sound options.

Apple Watch users will seemingly be limited to the default tones and won’t be able to opt for third-party ones.

watchOS 11 is currently available for beta testers, and Apple should release the final version in September.

watchOS 11 is launching this fall with some handy additions, including a smarter Smart Stack and more flexible activity goals. Beyond the features Apple officially previewed during WWDC24, however, beta testers are already coming across some welcome tidbits. It appears that watchOS 11 beta 1 offers support for multiple ringtones and notification sounds. If this addition makes it to the stable release, users will be able to customize their Apple Watches’ alert tones for the first time.

As per a 9to5Mac report, watchOS 11 developer beta 1 finally enables Apple Watch users to change the ringtone and notification sounds. The first pre-release build offers eight ringtone options and nine alert sounds. This allows beta testers to individually customize the tones for calls, texts, emails, calendar events, reminders, and third-party apps.

Unfortunately, though, it seemingly isn’t possible to opt for third-party tones added to GarageBand or purchased from the iTunes Store on beta 1. If the company doesn’t address this before September, then Apple Watch users will be limited to the few default options bundled with watchOS 11. Nevertheless, this change is a step in the right direction, as it gives users more control over the Apple Watch experience.

watchOS 11 beta 1 is currently available to those enrolled in Apple’s developer program. The public beta program should then offer it in about a month. When the beta testing phase concludes, Apple will release the final watchOS 11 version to all users in the fall.

