Apple follows Samsung, brings sleep apnea detection to its watches

TL;DR Apple has brought sleep apnea detection to the Apple Watch range.

The feature will be available on the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The feature first arrived on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra in July.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra back in July, and one of the most notable additions was support for sleep apnea detection. Now, Apple has launched the Apple Watch Series 10 and it offers sleep apnea detection too.

Sleep apnea causes a person to temporarily stop breathing during sleep, adversely affecting their sleep quality and posing a serious threat to their health. The condition has also been linked to cardiovascular diseases and disorders. So being able to detect sleep apnea could literally be a lifesaver.

You won’t need to buy a new Apple Watch if you want to take advantage of sleep apnea detection. The company confirmed that the feature will also be available on the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple says it expects clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “very soon.” It also confirmed that the feature would be available in over 150 countries, including Europe, Japan, and the US.

