The best smartwatch you can buy just got an $89 discount

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

There are some amazing wearables on our best smartwatches list, and even among that stellar lineup, one watch stands out. Put simply, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the best smartwatch available, and it’s now subject to a fantastic deal that gives you the chance to pick up the GPS, 41mm model for only $309.99. Apple Watch Series 8 for $309.99 ($89 off)

This is only the second time ever that the base model of the Series 8 has been available at such a bargain price, with the other being a single day during the Amazon Prime Day sale in mid-July. Not every color is subject to such a deep discount, but both the Midnight and red colorways are options.

Apple Watch Series 8 (Wi-Fi, 41mm) Apple Watch Series 8 (Wi-Fi, 41mm) A very powerful device for anyone inside Apple's walled garden The Apple Watch Series 8 with Wi-Fi connectivity features advanced fitness and health tracking tools, including a temperature sensor to monitor body variations and better insights into women's cycles. The device also features a thick front crystal over its display for improved durability. Additional highlights include Crash Detection, Low Power Mode, and extensive third-party app support. See price at Amazon Save $89.01

Retaining the signature design of its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8 offers a vibrant, always-on OLED panel with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, ensuring clarity even in direct sunlight. This is the aluminum model of the wearable, which is certified with IP6X dust resistance and a WR50 water resistance rating. Under the hood, the Series 8 is powered by the new S8 chipset and offers 32GB of onboard storage, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and an NFC chip for seamless wireless payments. Some cool new additions include the temperature sensor for menstrual cycle tracking and in-depth sleep insights, as well as a Crash Detection system, designed to automatically contact emergency services following a severe impact. The watch also continues to offer health metrics like electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood oxygen (SpO2) measurements.

This Apple Watch Series 8 deal could end at any time. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

