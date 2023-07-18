Apple Watch Series 6 vs SE: Which device is the right fit for you?

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

We’ve said it before: Apple Watches are hard to beat. When comparing models like the Apple Watch Series 6 vs the SE, how do you choose? The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the best smartwatches for anyone who wants a great all-around experience. The Apple Watch SE offers an overall excellent value for anyone on a budget. If you are already invested in the Apple ecosystem, either device is still worth a look, despite being older devices.

Now outdone by the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 8, the Series 6 can typically be found on sale from third-party retailers. Likewise, the Apple Watch SE 2 replaced the SE as a mainstay on Apple’s website, but the older pick still sells elsewhere. If you are happy to stick with one of the older devices, we’re here to help you choose which one. Read what the watches have in common and what sets them apart.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch SE

The specs

Apple Watch SE Apple Watch Series 6 Display

Apple Watch SE LTPO OLED Retina

368 x 448 pixels





Apple Watch Series 6 LTPO OLED Retina

368 x 448 pixels

Always-on display

Dimensions and weight

Apple Watch SE 44mm:

44 x 38 x 10.7mm

GPS: 36.2g

GPS+Cellular: 36.36g



40mm:

40 x 34 x 10.7mm

GPS: 30.49g

GPS+Cellular: 30.68g





Apple Watch Series 6 44mm:

44 x 38 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 36.5g

Stainless steel: 47.1g

Titanium: 41.3g



40mm:

40 x 34 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 30.5g

Stainless steel: 39.7g

Titanium: 34.6g

Durability

Apple Watch SE WR50



Apple Watch Series 6 WR50



SoC

Apple Watch SE Apple S5 with 64-bit dual-core processor

Apple W3

Apple Watch Series 6 Apple S6 with 64-bit dual-core processor

Apple W3

Apple U1

RAM

Apple Watch SE 1GB

Apple Watch Series 6 1GB

Storage

Apple Watch SE 32GB

Apple Watch Series 6 32GB

Battery

Apple Watch SE 18 hours



USB-C magnetic fast charging cable

Apple Watch Series 6 18 hours



USB-C magnetic fast charging cable

Software

Apple Watch SE WatchOS 8.1

Apple Watch Series 6 WatchOS 8.1

Case materials and colors

Apple Watch SE Aluminum



Space Gray, Silver, Gold

Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum, stainless steel, titanium



Aluminum: Silver, Space Gray, Gold, Blue, Product Red



Stainless steel: Silver, Graphite, Gold



Titanium: Titanium, Space Black

Connectivity

Apple Watch SE GPS

GLONASS

Galileo

QZSS

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz

Bluetooth 5.0



Model A2353 (40mm)

Model A2354 (44mm)

LTE bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 39, 40, 41, 66

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS/GNSS

GLONASS

Galileo

QZSS

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Bluetooth 5.0



Model A2293 (40mm)

Model A2294 (44mm)

LTE bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 39, 40, 41, 66

Sensors

Apple Watch SE Always-on altimeter

Second-generation optical heart sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Apple Watch Series 6 Always-on altimeter

Third-generation optical heart sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Blood oxygen sensor

ECG

Compatibility

Apple Watch SE iOS 14 or later

Apple Watch Series 6 iOS 14 or later



The features

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Apple Watch SE and Series 6 are very similar when it comes to design. The only differences between the smartwatches are case materials and available colorways. Users can find the SE in aluminum only, while the Series 6 comes in aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium. Additionally, if you opt for a higher-end Series 6, you can also upgrade your device with sapphire glass. The Apple Watch SE is limited to Ion-X Glass, which is more susceptible to scratches.

Color-wise, the Series 6 comes in Silver, Space Gray, Gold, Blue, and Red, but you will only find the SE in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold. Luckily, Apple Watch bands are interchangeable across the lineup so there are plenty of opportunities to add color to either pick.

As far as display, only the Series 6 offers always-on functionality. The SE, meanwhile, will turn on whenever you raise your wrist. Both have 32GB of internal storage and house internal microphones and speakers. The Series 6 uses a newer system on a chip than the SE that Apple claims is up to 20% faster than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the SE sticks with the same specs as the Series 5. We found no complaints about the SE in terms of speedy performance, but it is a differentiating data point.

Apple Watch SE Apple Watch Series 6

Above all, the major health and fitness features to consider when comparing the Apple Watch SE vs the Apple Watch Series 6 are sensors. Certainly, blood oxygen monitoring and electrocardiogram sensors are absent from the SE model, so if these are deal-breakers, you’ll need to upgrade to the Series 6. During our Apple Watch Series 6 review, we found these sensors accurate, but not necessarily tools every user really needs.

That being said, the Apple Watch SE does still offer all-day heart rate monitoring. Like the Series 6, it can tell you if you have a heart rate that is abnormally high or low, and both devices will also notify you if they detect irregular heart rates. The Series 6 uses an upgraded sensor, so it’s the leader if you want the best in terms of accuracy.

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

After hours, differences in sleep tracking are also worth considering. Both devices tap into Apple’s upgraded sleep tracking offerings brought to wrists in the watchOS 9 software update. If you choose the Series 6, you can use the SpO2 sensor to track your blood oxygen while you snooze. Unfortunately, it’s not a clinically validated sensor, so it can’t alert you to any potential signs of sleep apnea. Conversely, the Apple Watch SE doesn’t have this sensor and therefore cannot offer SpO2 monitoring.

As for fitness tracking, both devices automatically track a variety of workouts and can manually track many others. Likewise, either one tracks your steps, resting and active heart rate, active and resting energy burn, standing minutes, distance, floors climbed, and more. Fitness tracking received some major software updates since these products’ launches as well, and both devices are compatible with those new features.

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Overall, the Apple Watch SE doesn’t make any real sacrifices in smartwatch features compared to the Series 6. They avail the same library of watch faces and both allow users to share faces with friends. Both let you access unmatched third-party app support, get assistance from Siri, make purchases with Apple Pay, control smart home devices, and much more. Finally, Family Setup is also available on both models, allowing you to set up one of the best smartwatches for kids even if they don’t have an iPhone.

The price

Apple Watch SE Apple Watch Series 6

It’s hard not to get excited about the price tag of the Apple Watch SE. It originally launched at $279, falling right between the $199 Series 3 and the Series 6 at $399. In other words, for just $80 more than the cost of a Series 3, users could cash in on an improved processor and better display. Apple no longer supports the Series 3 which makes the SE an even more valuable buy. By ditching a few sensors, shoppers can save over $100. Our Apple Watch SE review calls it the “Goldilocks option” because it hits the perfect balance of price and features. Plus, prices are even lower now that the Apple Watch SE 2 is available.

Apple Watch SE Apple Watch SE Excellent hardware • Plentiful features • Affordable MSRP: $49.00 The Apple Watch SE is the smartwatch most people should buy. Powerful features keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Advanced sensors to track all the ways you move and to measure your favorite workouts. The Apple Watch SE is a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected. See price at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 6 launched at $399 for the 40mm Bluetooth-only model and $499 for the LTE model. When the Apple Watch Series 7 launched, Apple stopped selling the older model directly, but you can still find one from retailers such as Amazon. Importantly, we think the Series 6 stands up to the Series 7, with many of the same specs and features. In fact, we even suggest choosing the Series 6 over the Series 7 if you can find it on sale. The Apple Watch Series 8 adds a few more unique features to the line, such as a temperature sensor and crash detection, which make it a more worthwhile upgrade.

Apple Watch Series 6 Apple Watch Series 6 Bright OLED display • Accurate GPS • Excellent health monitoring MSRP: $399.99 One of the best smartwatches on the market The Apple Watch Series 6 is a powerful smartwatch with a pulse oximeter, a bright always-on display, and a fast and smooth software experience. See price at Amazon Save $436.99 See price at Amazon Save $29.01 (Renewed)

Most importantly, both the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are priced competitively for what they offer. That is to say, with excellent app support, a stylish design, and plenty of fitness, health, and sleep-tracking features, their value is hard to argue.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs SE: Which should you buy?

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

We consistently rank the latest Apple Watch as the best smartwatch you can buy. Consequently, when it comes to the Apple Watch Series 6 vs SE, it’s almost a win-win situation.

With its competitive price point, the SE is the lower tier of Apple Watches, so you will undoubtedly be making a few trade-offs. However, it’s a very capable smartphone companion offering most of the features people actually want. For example, blood oxygen monitoring is a hot-ticket item in wearables, but it’s not necessarily a deal-breaker for the average user.

With its competitive price point, the Apple Watch SE is still a great smartwatch for most shoppers.

The Series 6 is the right pick for anyone with extra cash to spare. It is especially helpful for anyone with a medical history of heart conditions or users specifically interested in advanced health monitoring. It’s a little pricey, but if you can’t live without its premium features, it’s not a mistake to buy. It’s a solid choice for added sensors without paying the premium price of the latest model.

In short, you can’t go wrong with either of these devices. The Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE are both excellent purchases. As they become harder to find from third-party retailers, pricing for these options is harder to pin down, so be sure to shop around. Meanwhile, if you want the biggest display possible, the Series 8 isn’t a bad buy either.

