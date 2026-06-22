Early Amazon Prime Day deal cuts the Apple Watch Series 11 to $279

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Apple Watch Series 11 has dropped to $279, down from its $399 recommended retail price, for a 30% discount. That already looks strong, and for more context, it beats the lowest price we have seen this year.

For Prime Day 2026, this deal gets you the 42mm GPS model in Rose Gold Aluminum with the Light Blush Sport Band. The Apple Watch Series 11 has a compact design primarily aimed at iPhone users, plus an always-on Retina display and 64GB of storage. Built-in GPS means it can track routes without needing your iPhone for GPS, which is a nice bonus for runs, walks, and bike rides.

It also packs in a long list of health and fitness tools. You get ECG, blood oxygen, heart-rate alerts, temperature sensing, sleep tracking, Sleep Score, and hypertension notifications. On the fitness side, it tracks workouts, daily activity, elevation changes, and even water temperature. Battery life is rated for up to 24 hours, or up to 38 hours in Low Power Mode, and fast charging is supported. It is also water-resistant to 50 meters for shallow-water activities like swimming.

Buyers also seem very happy with it, with a strong 4.8-star review score.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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