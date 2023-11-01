Apple Watch Series 10 could come with BP and sleep apnea monitoring

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is reportedly working on multiple health monitoring features for the Apple Watch Series 10.

The company could give the smartwatch a blood pressure sensor and a sleep apnea detection feature.

Apple is also said to be working on adding a noninvasive blood glucose monitor, but it likely won’t appear in any products for a while.

In every new iteration of the Apple Watch, the company increases the device’s ever-expanding list of health capabilities. The same will be true for the Apple Watch Series 10, and it could bring features like blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection. A noninvasive blood glucose monitor could also appear in future devices.

Apple plans on adding a blood pressure sensor to the Apple Watch Series 10 next year, according to a report from Bloomberg. The sensor won’t provide the detailed information you get from a traditional cuff, but it will reportedly tell the user if their blood pressure is trending upward. However, the company is said to be working on making future versions of the technology capable of providing exact systolic and diastolic numbers.

In addition to alerting users of increased hypertension, Apple may provide users with a journal to track when these moments happen. The feature may also recommend that the user talk to a doctor or visit a station with a traditional blood pressure measuring cuff to avoid misdiagnosis.

A sleep apnea detector could also find its way into next year’s smartwatch. It’s reported that the Series 10 would measure breathing patterns to estimate if someone has the condition. The feature would then recommend that you see a physician; it would not provide any treatments.

However, treatment-like capabilities may not be far away. The outlet says the current version of its pulse oximeter sensor will show a user their blood oxygen percentage, but the app explicitly says the measurements are not meant for medical use. But the company may be considering pursuing health regulatory approval that will allow the app to interpret the measurements for the user.

Something that won’t appear in the Series 10, but could be in future products is a noninvasive blood glucose monitor. Like the blood pressure monitor, this feature would only tell you if your glucose level is trending upward; it won’t give you exact details.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is rumored to launch sometime between late 2024 and early 2025. It’s unknown if Apple will keep the price the same or raise it.

