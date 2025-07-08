Apple Watch Series 10 sees a record discount to just $379.99

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

There’s nothing quite like a solid tech deal, and today’s highlight involves the popular Apple Watch Series 10. If you’ve had your eye on the best smartwatch for iPhone, now might be the time to make a move with a record $120 discount available exclusively on Amazon. Apple Watch Series 10 for $379.99 (24% off)

Currently priced at $379.99, the Apple Watch Series 10 has dipped below its $499 tag. Though the sticker price reduction might not seem huge on paper, this 24% discount relative to the original list makes it worth considering, especially as Apple is famous for its lack of deals. This is the best price we’ve ever tracked on the wearable, and it scored a nine-star review from us.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm, GPS & Cellular) Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm, GPS & Cellular) The 10th-gen Apple Watch Series. The Apple Watch Series 10 marks a decade of innovation with a refreshed design, featuring slightly larger screen options, a thinner case, and a significant health upgrade with sleep apnea detection. See price at Amazon Save $119.01 Prime Deal

As for the specs and features, the Apple Watch Series 10 offers a streamlined design that pairs a Jet Black aluminum case with a Black Sport Band. The impressive Always-On Retina display is 30% larger and brighter, reaching up to 2,500 nits, making it easier to view even in harsh sunlight. This generation of the Apple Watch is equipped with advanced health tools like sleep apnea detection, ECG functionality, and fitness tracking.

The smartwatch is water-resistant up to 50 meters, which is great for swimming and water sports enthusiasts. The faster S10 SiP chipset supports a unique double-tap gesture for effortless control. Battery-wise, it lasts up to 18 hours, and with fast charging, you can reach 80% in about 30 minutes.

With these features in mind, whether you’re looking for a fitness companion or a handy smartwatch for everyday use, this might be a deal to check out — just in case it disappears sooner than expected. Not a Prime member? The free 30-day trial may come in handy this week.