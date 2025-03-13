At 25% off, the Apple Watch Series 10 is below $300 for the first time

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

With the days getting longer and warmer, you might be in the market for a new smartwatch for your fitness journey or other adventures. The Apple Watch Series 10 impressed us mightily in our review, and there’s never been a better time to buy it than today, with the wearable down to just $299. Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm, GPS) for $299 ($100 off)

The 25% price drop is a rare show of generosity from Apple and is available on all three colorways of the device. It applies to the 42mm GPS model, and there are similar savings to be had on other configurations of the smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) The 10th-gen Apple Watch Series. The Apple Watch Series 10 marks a decade of innovation with a refreshed design, featuring slightly larger screen options, a thinner case, and a significant health upgrade with sleep apnea detection. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

This latest generation of Apple Watch brings a sleeker, thinner design, larger display, and new health-tracking capabilities. It also offers the largest Apple Watch screen yet, now with a wide-angle OLED panel for improved visibility at different angles.

Apple made a big deal of the FDA-approved sleep apnea detection, which monitors nighttime breathing patterns and provides monthly reports. The new Vitals app offers a more detailed snapshot of key health metrics like heart rate, respiratory rate, and temperature trends. While battery life stays at 18-24 hours, Apple compensates with faster charging, reaching 82% in just 30 minutes. WatchOS 11 also introduces customizable activity rings, offline maps, and a new Tides app for beachgoers.

If you’re upgrading from a Series 8 or older, the Series 10’s refinements make it a compelling choice — especially at this price. Hit the widget above to catch the deal while it’s live.

