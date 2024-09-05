Apple Watch Series 10 may not give up on small wrists after all

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The Apple Watch Series 10 was initially expected to offer 45mm and 49mm size options, a notable increase from its predecessor’s 41mm and 45mm offerings.

Rumors now indicate that the upcoming Apple Watch may actually come in 42mm and 46mm variants.

We should get concrete answers on Monday, as Apple is expected to reveal the smartwatch during the iPhone 16 event.

We’re just a few days away from Apple’s upcoming media event, where the company is expected to announce the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple Watch Series 10, and other devices. Until now, we were expecting the Apple Watch Series 10 to offer 45mm and 49mm sizes, as a reputable leaker stated a few months ago. However, last-minute rumors are now suggesting that the smartwatch may, in fact, come in 42mm and 46mm variants.

The latest whispers come from Majin Bu, who has a mixed track record when it comes to Apple leaks. Just recently, the leaker shared an alleged Apple event invite that turned out to be fake. So, while they manage to get things right occasionally, their tweets should still be taken with a grain of salt.

Apple Watch 10 changes based on what I have been told from my source: 1. Will be available in 2 new sizes 42-46 mm 2. The display should remain identical (curved display) 3. The speaker design becomes like on Apple Watch Ultra as you can see in the image, but the speakers will… pic.twitter.com/J0XqyvFQBg — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 3, 2024

Majin Bu is now claiming that Apple Watch Series 10 customers will get to pick between 42mm and 46mm sizes. Additionally, the leaker states that the display is expected to remain curved. However, a photo of alleged screen protectors for the device reveals what appears to be a flat surface. This contradicts their statement and sparks doubt in their claims.

The bezels of the new Apple Watch 10 will be further reduced compared to the Series 9. The display will continue to be curved, It won’t be flat like on the Apple Watch Ultra pic.twitter.com/TopSE4ZuDx — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 4, 2024

Nevertheless, beyond leaks and rumors, 42mm and 46mm sizes sound more realistic for the Apple Watch Series 10 than 45mm and 49mm. Apple rarely shocks its users with major changes and typically introduces minor tweaks over the years. A jump from 41mm to 45mm is too significant in Apple terms, and it would completely disregard small-wristed people who aren’t comfortable with large wearables.

Apart from that, the original report that leaked the CAD renders two months ago mentions that one of the watches will have 46 x 39.7 x 11.6mm dimensions. This further supports the 46mm variant claim despite the report itself not explicitly mentioning such a model.

Ultimately, we likely won’t find out what the final Apple Watch Series 10 sizes are until the Cupertino firm officially reveals them on Monday. Until then, we can speculate endlessly while different leakers contradict each other.

