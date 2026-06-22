Apple Watch SE 3 drops to $199 for Prime Day, beating its lowest price of the year

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The Apple Watch SE 3 brings an Always-On Retina OLED display to Apple’s entry-level smartwatch line, giving this compact 40mm model a notable upgrade over earlier SE versions. There is also a solid Prime Day 2026 discount attached, which makes it easier to jump in.

Right now, the Apple Watch SE 3 is on sale for $199. Its recommended retail price is $249, so this is a 20% discount relative to the RRP. It also comes in below the lowest price we have seen this year, which adds even more value to the deal.

This GPS model comes in Starlight aluminum and is aimed at iPhone users who want a lightweight smartwatch. It runs on Apple’s S10 chip and supports gestures like double-tap and wrist flick. Health tools include heart rate alerts, sleep tracking, sleep score, temperature sensing, cycle tracking, and low-cardio fitness notifications.

For fitness, you get Activity Rings, workout support, built-in GPS route tracking, and 50m water resistance for swimming. Safety is another strong point, with Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and international emergency calling included. Apple rates the battery life at up to 18 hours. It is also backed by a 4.8-star review score.

You might need an Amazon Prime membership to claim the discount. If you do not already have Prime, you can start a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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