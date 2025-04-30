Apple may take a bigger is better approach with the Watch SE 3

Apple’s flagship wearables follow a predictable annual cadence, but its budget-focused SE line has been less consistent. The more affordable smartwatch offering hasn’t been updated since 2022. New supply chain intel now suggests that a third-generation Apple Watch SE is in the pipeline for release later this year.

Analyst Ross Young has identified new display components entering production that are likely tied to the upcoming SE model, as shared by 9to5Mac. The displays reportedly measure 1.6 and 1.8 inches, aligning closely with the 41mm and 45mm case sizes used in the Apple Watch Series 9 lineup. For context, Apple bumped the Series 10 to 42mm and 46mm in 2024, meaning the SE 3 would maintain a clear physical distinction from the flagship line while still offering more screen real estate than the previous SE.

From a hardware standpoint, it’s unclear whether the SE 3 will adopt newer internals like the S9 SiP (used in Series 9 and Ultra 2) or stick with an older chip like the S8 found in the current SE. Likewise, always-on support remains uncertain. In the past, it’s been reserved for higher-end models, but the addition would help the SE line stay competitive with Wear OS rivals at this price point. The budget-friendly line has historically cut costs by omitting premium features (like advanced sensors) while retaining core health and fitness tracking capabilities.

Despite the early manufacturing signals, Apple is unlikely to deviate from its standard fall release window. We expect the Watch SE 3 to debut alongside the Series 11 later this year, likely running a brand new watchOS out of the box.