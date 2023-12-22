Apple halts smartwatch sales and replacements in the US

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has stopped selling its latest smartwatches online.

Sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra will be halted in Apple’s retail stores on December 24.

Apple has also reportedly stopped offering hardware replacements for older watch models.

True to its words, Apple has halted the online sales of its newest smartwatches — the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 — in the United States. The sales interruption comes at the back of a patent dispute concerning the SpO2 sensors on the wearables.

While Apple is no longer selling its latest watches on its website, they are still available at Apple stores. The company will suspend sales in around 270 retail outlets starting December 24 before a scheduled import ban goes into effect on December 25.

Apple has also reportedly stopped offering hardware replacements for older watch models no longer under warranty. According to Bloomberg, Apple informed its services teams through a memo that it will stop replacing out-of-warranty watch models going back to the Apple Watch Series 6. That means if you have broken your Apple Watch 6, 7, 8, 9, Ultra, or Ultra 2 and want a part replaced, you won’t be able to do it officially through Apple. However, the company will still offer software advice for the impacted models.

Apple reportedly coached service representatives to tell affected customers they would be informed if and when Apple resumes replacements for older watch models.

Moreover, after the December 25 ban is instated, Apple will also stop exchanging watches purchased before the ban for a different color or size during the regular return period. Retail staff was reportedly informed that product exchanges won’t be allowed, but Apple will replace accessories like bands. Users will, however, be able to return the under-warranty watches for a refund.

If you had your heart set on the Apple Watch Series 9 or Watch Ultra 2 and are unsure if you should buy one right now, you can check out these Apple Watch alternatives and consider buying one of them instead.

