Apple Watch notifications not showing? Here's how to fix it

One of the most powerful aspects of Apple’s smartwatches is its seamless integration with iPhones. Notifications are at the heart of that integration. Unfortunately, managing them is one of a few common Apple Watch problems users experience. However, if your Apple Watch notifications are not showing up, we have a simple explanation.

To ensure Apple Watch notifications show up on your wrist, keep your iPhone and wearable within Bluetooth range, disable Do Not Disturb mode, and check your notification settings in the Watch app.

Why am I not receiving notifications on my Apple Watch?

The most likely reason you are not receiving notifications on your is that your iPhone and wearable are not connected. When your watch is not connected to your phone, notifications only go to the phone. Likewise, when you set your Apple Watch in Do Not Disturb mode, your notifications will also not appear on your there.

How to fix an Apple Watch that isn’t receiving notifications

To check the connection between your smartwatch and iPhone, swipe up on your watch face to access your control center. If you see the red crossed iPhone icon, a red X, or the Wi-Fi symbol, your devices are not connected. Try one of the solutions below.

Bring the devices closer together.

Ensure the devices are not in airplane mode.

Restart your Apple Watch and iPhone.

Likewise, if your Apple Watch is in Do Not Disturb mode, your notifications will also go to your iPhone. They should appear on your watch once you disable Do Not Disturb mode.

Swipe up on your watch face and tap the moon icon to disable Do Not Disturb mode.

If you are receiving some notifications but not all, you may have custom settings enabled. To check your notifications settings for a specific app, you will need your paired iPhone.