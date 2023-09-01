Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Apple Watch notifications not showing? Here's how to fix it
One of the most powerful aspects of Apple’s smartwatches is its seamless integration with iPhones. Notifications are at the heart of that integration. Unfortunately, managing them is one of a few common Apple Watch problems users experience. However, if your Apple Watch notifications are not showing up, we have a simple explanation.
QUICK ANSWER
To ensure Apple Watch notifications show up on your wrist, keep your iPhone and wearable within Bluetooth range, disable Do Not Disturb mode, and check your notification settings in the Watch app.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
Why am I not receiving notifications on my Apple Watch?
The most likely reason you are not receiving notifications on your is that your iPhone and wearable are not connected. When your watch is not connected to your phone, notifications only go to the phone. Likewise, when you set your Apple Watch in Do Not Disturb mode, your notifications will also not appear on your there.
You may also have notifications from specific apps muted. Many apps offer customization including disabling notifications completely.
How to fix an Apple Watch that isn’t receiving notifications
To check the connection between your smartwatch and iPhone, swipe up on your watch face to access your control center. If you see the red crossed iPhone icon, a red X, or the Wi-Fi symbol, your devices are not connected. Try one of the solutions below.
- Bring the devices closer together.
- Ensure the devices are not in airplane mode.
- Restart your Apple Watch and iPhone.
Likewise, if your Apple Watch is in Do Not Disturb mode, your notifications will also go to your iPhone. They should appear on your watch once you disable Do Not Disturb mode.
- Swipe up on your watch face and tap the moon icon to disable Do Not Disturb mode.
If you are receiving some notifications but not all, you may have custom settings enabled. To check your notifications settings for a specific app, you will need your paired iPhone.
- Open the Watch app on your paired iPhone and tap the My Watch tab.
- Tap Notifications, then tap whichever app you want to check.
FAQs
If your watch is vibrating but not showing notifications, it may be in Theater Mode. If that is not the case, try restarting both your watch and paired iPhone to resolve the issue.
If your Apple Watch is not vibrating you may have haptics disabled. Open the Settings app, then scroll down to and tap Sounds & Haptics.