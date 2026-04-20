These smartwatches look like Apple Watch, but can last a week on a single charge

HUAWEI

TL;DR HUAWEI has launched the Watch Fit 5 and Watch Fit 5 Pro.

Both watches have an Apple-style design, up to 10 days of usage, and a variety of health features.

The ~$351 Pro model comes with free-diving support and ECG functionality.

We really liked the HUAWEI Watch Fit 4 Pro when we reviewed it last year, despite the obvious Apple Watch inspiration. Now, the manufacturer has just unveiled the HUAWEI Watch Fit 5 and Fit 5 Pro.

Both watches feature a hardware design that closely resembles the Apple Watch line once again. That means a rectangular screen and case, a digital crown, and a side button. Furthermore, the two watches offer up to 10 days of light usage or seven days of “typical” use.

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The Pro model stands out from the standard variant in several ways. Expect a 1.92-inch LTPO screen (3,500 nits of peak brightness), free-diving support (up to 40 meters), and ECG functionality to track arterial stiffness. Meanwhile, the vanilla watch offers a 1.82-inch screen (2,500 nits of peak brightness) and still has a 5ATM rating. The standard watch doesn’t have ECG capabilities.

HUAWEI

Otherwise, both watches support over 100 sports modes, AFib detection, a new nap recap feature, sleep breathing awareness tracking, more accurate heart-rate and SpO2 monitoring, and improved women’s health tracking. Unfortunately, HUAWEI says you can’t stream music via the watches, but you can download tracks instead. In terms of connectivity, you’ve got NFC, Bluetooth 6.0, and GPS functionality.

The HUAWEI Watch Fit 5 has a recommended starting price of 1,099 yuan (~$161) in China, while the Pro model starts at 2,099 yuan (~$308). There’s no word on global pricing, but WinFuture previously reported that the standard Watch Fit 5 costs €199 (~$234) in Europe while the Pro model costs €299 (~$351).

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